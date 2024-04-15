Kendrick Lamar's “N95” Ghostwriter Rumors Debunked, CJ Francis Speaks Out

Rumors that Kendrick Lamar used a ghostwriter for his song, "N95," have been debunked by the rapper who is at the center of the drama, CJ Francis. Taking to his Instagram Story, over the weekend, he denied any involvement in the making of the track. He wrote: “I had nothing to do with that song. Nor do I have anything to do with it being posted online.”

The drama started when a user on social media made the claim while sharing a snippet of Francis rapping over the “N95” beat. “Quentin Miller associate CJ Francis IV ghostwriting for Kendrick Lamar. This is his demo of N95 (2022). I’d say this is a collab, but his name isn’t on the credits [ghost emoji],” they wrote. Soon after, a screenshot of a 2022 tweet from the user @ItsNotHarold began circulating that read: “My boy CJ Francis IV wrote on the Kendrick project man I’m so f*ckin gassed for my boy!!!! He one of the most talented people in the world bro this sh*t is so next level!!!”

Kendrick Lamar Accepts Best Rap Album Grammy For "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers"

Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap Album award for "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" at the 65th GRAMMY Awards

The drama comes as Lamar and Drake have been feuding in recent weeks. Lamar kicked things off with his verse on Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That," last month. On the song, he complained about being considered in the same tier as Drake and J. Cole. Drake finally responded with the unofficial track, "Push Ups," over the weekend, although it was leaked and not put out by the Toronto rapper himself.

CJ Francis Clears Up Controversy

Check out CJ Francis' comments on the situation above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendrick Lamar and Drake on HotNewHipHop.

