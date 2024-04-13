Metro Boomin Seemingly Reacts To Drake's Alleged Leaked Diss Track

After weeks of waiting for a response from Drake, eager fans finally had their wishes granted today, at least allegedly. A rumored leaked diss track by Drizzy called "Drop And Give Me 50" started to make its rounds online, though it's yet to be confirmed whether or not it's real. From the beginning, fans speculated that it was crafted using artificial intelligence. Either way, they're carefully dissecting each and every one of the Toronto-born performer's alleged bars.

On the track, Drake appears to take shots at several of the fellow artists who've shaded him recently. This, of course, includes Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, and more. He even seemingly addressed J. Cole's now-deleted response track "7 Minute Drill," and subsequent apology. Now, it appears as though Metro could have caught wind of the jab meant for him, and responded with a subtle but telling post on Twitter/X.

Metro Boomin Declares Himself, Future, And The Weeknd "The Biggest 3"

"I get more love in the city that you're from n***a / Metro shut yo h*e a*s up and make some drums, n***a," Drake seemingly raps on the track. Amid all the chatter surrounding the rumored leak, the producer shared a photo of himself alongside Future and The Weeknd. "The biggest 3," he captioned the photo. It's unclear if this was a direct response to Drake, but social media users certainly seem to think so. His comments section is currently flooded with remarks about "Drop And Give Me 50."

"Nahhhh but did you hear what Drake said about you guys? I wouldn’t take that just saying man," one Twitter/X user writes. "Metro shut yo h0 a$$ up and make some drums," another quips. What do you think of Metro Boomin's recent Tweet? Do you agree that he, Future, and The Weeknd are the "biggest three" or not? What about Drake's alleged leaked diss track? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

