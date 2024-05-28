PARTYNEXTDOOR's Original Reference Track For Drake's "Ratchet Happy Birthday" Leaks

Party Next Door Live
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: (L-R) PartyNextDoor and Drake attend Party Next Door Live at S.O.B.'s on October 23, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Fans are debating if its better than the final version

It's been six years since Drake dropped his album Scorpion. The record contains some of his biggest hits like "God's Plan," "Nice For What," "Nonstop," and "In My Feelings." The two-disc album spanned 90 full minutes split across 25 tracks and represented a shift in Drizzy's studio albums towards longer tracklists. As a result, the album spawned plenty of deep cuts that didn't get the same attention as some of the rapper's biggest songs. Among them though, "Ratchet Happy Birthday" stands out. The R&B-flavored cut pops up on the records second disc and features some pretty memorable lyrics, for better or for worse.

Now fans are expressing a renewed interest in the song after a new leak has added context to its creation. The original reference track for the song leaked and it's sung by Drake's fellow OVO artist PARTYNEXTDOOR. PND is fresh off the release of his new album PND4 but back in 2018, he was helping in the assembly of Scorpion. Part of that help included recording his own version of what would eventually become "Ratchet Happy Birthday" for reference. As with many reference track leaks, fans couldn't help but debate whether it was actually better than the original. Check out the newly leaked version side by side with the original below.

Fans Debate PARTYNEXTDOOR And Drake Versions

This isn't even the first of Drake's reference tracks to go viral this week. The original version of "Mob Ties" performed by Vory is also still making the rounds online. That led fans to dig up a hilarious old video of DJ Akademiks professing his own disbelief for idea that Vory was the writer and original artist on the song. The reference tracks have caused fans to debate Drizzy's legacy as a rapper and the way he puts out so much material.

What do you think of PARTYNEXTDOOR's version of Drake's Scorpion deep cut "Ratchet Happy Birthday?" Do you think the R&B singer's version of the song is even better than the original track? Let us know in the comment section below.

