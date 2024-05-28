DJ Akademiks Dragged On Twitter For Previously Scoffing At The Idea Of Vory Writing Drake's "Mob Ties"

DJ Akademiks is easily one of the biggest hip-hop commentators in the world. Overall, he is known for growing a platform on YouTube. However, over the last couple of years, he has mostly abandoned the YouTube video grind. Instead, he mostly just streams and uses Twitter as a place to vent. Regardless, this has proven to be quite lucrative for him. His streams are immensely popular and whenever there is a big story in the culture, fans flock to his Rumble, Twitch, and Kick pages.

Last night, Akademiks was being talked about in a negative light due to his past comments about Vory. To set the scene, a Vory reference track for Drake's song "Mob Ties" hit the internet. This subsequently led to massive debates about Drake's pen and his overall legacy. Moreover, it led to one person digging up an old clip of Akademiks scoffing at the idea of Vory writing any bars on "Mob Ties." In the clip below, you can see that Akademiks was on stream with some friends and that they were reading the credits on Scorpion. Ak acknowledged that Vory was credited as a writer, however, he made the bold claim that the artist didn't write a single thing.

DJ Akademiks Hit With The "This You?"

Of course, this take looks terrible in retrospect. With the Vory reference track going viral, fans couldn't help but laugh at Akademiks and his hubris. Ak is known for being a huge Drake fan, and as many on social media noted, this has been a hard month for Drizzy's staunchest defenders. In fact, Twitter likes to call Drake stans "Aubrey's Angels," which is pretty hilarious. Either way, fans now want to know what Akademiks thinks of the situation, especially since a reference track is officially in the ether.

The Roasting Begins

Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the reference track from Vory is that much of a big deal? Do you believe that Akademiks will change course on his opinion now that new information has surfaced? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

