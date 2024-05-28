Drake Blesses 21 Savage With The Ultimate Toronto Compliment

Drake and 21 Savage are a duo that have made it through some tough times. Overall, we say this because Drizzy is currently feuding with a lot of 21's friends. The biggest rift here would be between Metro Boomin and the Canadian megastar. 21 has been caught in the middle of this, although he refuses to take sides. He has made it clear that he loves both Drake and Metro, and that he even thinks they can someday resolve their differences.

Last night, 21 was performing a second show in Toronto. During this performance, he surprised the crowd by bringing out none other than Drake. Of course, seeing as though this was Toronto, the fans were going absolutely wild. The two got to perform some track together, and it was a great moment. Afterward, as Drake left the stage, he declared that Toronto was 21's city. He also encouraged the artist to perform a couple of extra tracks as the crowd was clearly feeling the show.

Drake x 21

Last night was certainly an interesting one for Drake. This is due to the fact that a reference track started making the rounds online. As many of you already know by now, this reference track was in relation to "Mob Ties" and it came from none other than Vory, who you may remember for his contributions to Donda. Ultimately, this has led to some uncomfortable debates about Drake and his legacy. Only time will tell if fans will just forget about this in a couple of days from now.

How do you feel 21 has handled the feuds Drake has found himself in as of late? Do you think these two might have another collaborative album in them?

