21 Savage Hilariously Invokes Drake's Pettiness After Metro Boomin Calls Him "OVO Savage"

21 Savage and Metro Boomin are two friends who are in interesting spots right now. Overall, this is due to the fact that Metro is beefing with none other than Drake. This is all part of the larger feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. However, 21 is part of this because not only is he friends with Metro, but Drake as well. This puts him in a very peculiar position. Some fans have asked him to pick sides, although he has refused to do so. Instead, he has taken a much more diplomatic approach to the beef, noting that he thinks both sides can patch things up.

Recently, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin went live on Instagram. As you can imagine, this was an exciting prospect for all of the fans out there. However, things eventually devolved quickly as Metro wasn't speaking on the stream. Instead, he was goofing off in the comments section with some hilarious roasts for 21. For instance, he called the artist "OVO Savage." Once 21 noticed this, he immediately kicked Metro out of the live and jokingly threatened to block him.

21 Savage & Metro Were Just Having Some Fun

Furthermore, he went on to invoke Drake's diss against Metro from the song "Push Ups." “Metro shut your h*e as* up and make some drums n***a," 21 said on the live stream. While some fans may think this was serious, it seemed pretty obvious that this was all a joke and in good fun. 21 is committed to not taking any sides, and after almost a decade, Metro and 21 have a rapport that only they could really describe. Hopefully, the fans won't take this too seriously.

