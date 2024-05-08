Drake's Air Jordan 4 “Splatter” PE Exclusively Revealed

Drake's Air Jordan 4 “Splatter” PE has caused a stir since its exclusive reveal. The rapper has been in the spotlight lately, especially with his recent diss track rap battle against Kendrick Lamar, sparking widespread conversation. Amidst the buzz, Drake's collaboration with Jordan Brand has garnered attention for its unique design and exclusivity. The Air Jordan 4 “Splatter” PE features a sleek black base, serving as a canvas for the eye-catching red and white splatters adorning the side panel and heel. This distinctive splatter pattern adds a touch of flair and dynamism to the classic silhouette, making it stand out from the crowd.

Drake's collaboration with Jordan Brand continues to push boundaries and set trends in the sneaker world, solidifying his influence both in the music industry and the realm of fashion. With its striking design and Drake's stamp of approval, the Air Jordan 4 “Splatter” PE is sure to become a coveted collector's item. As fans eagerly await any updates on its potential release to the public, the buzz surrounding this exclusive collaboration only continues to grow.

"Splatter" Air Jordan 4

The shoes feature a red and grey rubber sole, with a white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a black base, with white underlays that are visible through the mesh side. Splatter details are on the sides and back, with red and white pain splattering. Also, the Jordan Jumpman is on the tongues and heels. Finally, Drake's OVO Owl is on the insoles, in gold.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Drake's Air Jordan 4 “Splatter” PE will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

