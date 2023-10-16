21 Savage Turns Up While Performing “Rich Flex” At A Bar Mitzvah: Watch

21 Savage has been stacking up some wins as of late. Overall, these wins date back quite a while. Firstly, he dropped Her Loss with Drake. This is a dub that came after numerous successful projects. One of those was none other than Savage Mode 2, with Metro Boomin. Furthermore, the artist got to be part of the Its All A Blur tour which took him all throughout the United States with Drake. Unfortunately, for the longest time, 21 was unable to do any of the shows in Canada.

Well, at the buzzer, the artist was able to get himself a Green Card. This subsequently means he can now go wherever he wants across the globe. For instance, he went to Canada to perform with Drake in Toronto. Furthermore, he plans on having a coming home concert in the UK. Overall, these are all extremely positive developments, and we are very excited for 21 to see increased success as a result of his renewed traveling privileges. More recently though, he got to perform at a Bar Mitzvah.

21 Savage Enjoys Himself

A Bar Mitzvah is a huge moment in the life of a Jewish man. It is done when you turn 13 and it as seen as the mark of someone becoming a "man." These celebrations can be pretty massive and artists have been known to perform at them. Well, 21 Savage was the latest to do so and he definitely had the crowd going wild. In the video above, 21 could be seen performing "Rich Flex," and it was a huge party. The artist had a big smile on his face, and you could tell that he was having a lot of fun.

Hopefully, we get to see more performances from the rapper, in the near future. Let us know what you think of his latest moves, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists.

