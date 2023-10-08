21 Savage Spotted Cruising Around Toronto

Amid the drop of Drake's new For All The Dogs track "8AM In Charlotte," fans learned that 21 Savage finally has a green card. Some longstanding issues with ICE had previously made him unable to perform outside of the U.S. This led many to believe that the rapper would finally be able to join Drake for Canadian dates on their It's All A Blur tour.

The news came just ahead of the tour's final stretch, which included two scheduled performances in Drake's home city. It also came in time for the release of For All The Dogs, which was sure to create some of the most exciting shows of the tour. It was thought that 21 Savage would grace the stage both nights in Toronto, however, fans were disappointed when the first night came and went with no 21 Savage. Drake brought out Lil Baby instead, and reports suggested that he had been denied entry to Canada.

21 Savage Can Finally Perform Outside Of The U.S.

Rumors swirled suggesting these difficulties meant he wouldn't be performing in Canada after all. He came through at Drake's second performance in Toronto, however. As expected, fans went wild as he was welcomed to the stage, and the duo embraced. In a new clip making its rounds online, the newly-official U.S. citizen is also seen cruising around Toronto. A couple of fans spotted him, approaching the vehicle and greeting him. The supporters seemed pretty shocked and excited to see 21 Savage, and he looked to be in similarly high spirits. The artist is seen waving, shaking their hands, and smiling.

It's unclear whether he was spotted before or after he and Drake's exciting performance. Either way, fans are glad to see his immigration issues finally settled. What do you think of 21 Savage getting spotted by fans in traffic? Did you catch his show with Drake in Toronto? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on 21 Savage.

