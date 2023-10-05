Drake Confirms 21 Savage Got Green Card, Ending Immigration Case

Drake just released a surprise single on Instagram, "8AM In Charlotte," and the timestamp song unsurprisingly contained some standout bars for fans that caused a lot of conversation. Of course, the most obvious example of these is people fishing for Kanye West disses on this track, which appear subliminally but in a way that's hard to ignore. Still, other fans instead focused on a huge development in these lyrics. Moreover, he confirmed that 21 Savage got a green card, seemingly bringing an end to his years-long struggles with immigration agencies in the United States. "Savage got a green card straight out of the consulate," Drizzy rapped. "Where I go, you go, brother, we Yugoslavian."

For those unaware, the Atlanta trap star was actually born in the United Kingdom, and was detained by ICE in 2019 for issues stemming from a years-long expired visa, plus alleged discovery of firearms and codeine whose criminal nature delayed the immigration case amid the pandemic. It's a tangled and complicated web, and one that quite unjustly targeted someone who lived his whole life in the States and began to make an impactful career and raise a family there. Regardless, it's heartening to hear that 21 Savage seemingly put these issues behind him, even if we heard it from Drake and not from him own mouth. It means that he will finally be able to move as he pleases, not just travel-wise, but for all his career ambitions and personal needs.

Drake's "8AM In Charlotte" Music Video

Furthermore, this was also something that heavily affected their joint tour, It's All A Blur, this year. For example, Travis Scott and J. Cole replaced 21 Savage for the Canada dates of their tour, since he couldn't go past U.S. borders. Still, Drake and 21 managed to give fans amazing performances and chemistry despite these roadblocks, and it's clear this didn't hamper their determination to make it something special. In fact, it convinced them that they had to work that much harder. It's also interesting because the duo has two shows in Canada this weekend, so maybe 21 will pop out for the release celebration of Aubrey Graham's album For All The Dogs.

Meanwhile, apparently TMZ confirmed with the Dekalb Co. Clerk, who managed the immigration case, that they closed it. It will be interesting to see what the "Glock In My Lap" MC will be able to do now with these restrictions vanishing. We're sure that there's still some leftover logistical hoops to jump through, and that this struggle doesn't end so simply. But it looks like he's on the right path, and it's a freedom he's deserved for a long time. For more news and updates on Drake and 21 Savage, stick around on HNHH.

