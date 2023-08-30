Drake & Travis Scott Perform “MELTDOWN” For The First Time Ever In Vancouver: Watch

Drake and Travis Scott brought the heat to Vancouver, BC on Tuesday night. After Drake postponed his Monday night concert in the Canadian city, the rapper made sure that he made up for it on Tuesday. Since 21 Savage hasn’t been able to make it, Drake has replaced him on selected dates with equally enthralling artists. In Montreal, for example, Drake brought out J. Cole for two nights in a row. Travis Scott appears to be the replacement for the remainder of the Canadian dates.

For the first time ever, Drake and Travis Scott performed their new collaboration, “MELTDOWN” off of Scott’s Utopia. “For the first time ever in Vancouver. Astro and the Boy. We in this b*tch! T Time!!!” Drake yelled before leaping into his verse. Fans sang the lyrics back bar-for-bar before Scott’s “is you f*ckin’ crazy” hook kicked in. It definitely lived up to the energy the two delivered on the album version of “MELTDOWN.” It’s an especially big moment since it seems that Drake’s waited for Travis Scott in order to perform the record live.

Drake & Travis Scott Shut Down Vancouver

With a bank of collaborations dating back to 2015, Drake and Travis Scott gave fans a spectacle on Tuesday night. Of course, it wouldn’t have been right if they didn’t perform their diamond-certified single “SICKO MODE,” either. Beyond that, Scott also dove into a handful of records from his new album including “FEIN” and “I KNOW.” From the videos that have emerged, Travis Scott definitely didn’t disappoint his fans who were in attendance at the Vancouver show.

Perhaps, we could expect the two artists to slide through with more music once For All The Dogs drops. Drake has yet to cement a release date for the project but it seems like it’ll likely arrive before the end of the year. Fans anticipated the album would drop last Friday, largely due to reports from Billboard and Amazon Music that confirmed an Aug. 25th release date. Ultimately, fans were left disappointed but he’s provided fans with updates on the way and suggested it would drop before he concludes his tour.

