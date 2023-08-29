Drake’s Vancouver Concert Postponement Upsets Canadian Fans

Though Drake originally hails from Canada, and he takes plenty of pride in being the 6ix God, his performances in his home country don’t always go as planned. Unfortunately for those in Vancouver hoping to attend his It’s All a Blur show on Monday (August 28), they were met with news of a last-minute postponement to Wednesday evening. Many were obviously upset by the news, especially after spending their afternoon getting ready and pre-gaming, but thankfully it’s not all bad news.

While 21 Savage has been joining Champagne Papi on stages across North America this summer, rumour has it that Travis Scott will be making an appearance. The father of two’s private jet reportedly landed on the west coast yesterday, meaning that if we don’t see him perform “MELTDOWN” or “SICKO MODE,” we’ll likely at least see him raging along to Drake’s set in the audience.

Drake Promises Vancouver a Memorable Performance

“Vancouver it’s T-TIME [tomorrow], don’t you worry,” the Certified Lover Boy artist promised his followers via Instagram. Of course, due to the last-minute rescheduling of the show, some of those who had tickets for Monday won’t be able to make it to Wednesday’s performance. This left them understandably upset, though some of them chose to channel their anger in a less-than-flattering fashion.

In the video below, those waiting outside the latest It’s All a Blur tour stop venue lash out at an employee delivering the sad news to them. “It’s out of our control,” the Rogers Arena staff member reminded the disgruntled group. As HipHopDX reports, the only reason disclosed for the rescheduled event is ongoing issues with the “newly installed scoreboard.”

Fans React to Show’s Postponement

People yelling at a rogers arena staff member after the Drake show in Vancouver got postponed 😬 pic.twitter.com/l6lfYWNYMq — Charlie ND 🇨🇦 (@charliefrom6) August 29, 2023

