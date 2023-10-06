21 Savage Performing With Drake In Toronto Since Securing Green Card

Drake unveiled his eagerly-anticipated new album For All The Dogs this morning after plenty of teasing. Just ahead of the release, Drake dropped off one track from the album, "8AM In Charlotte." Fans were quick to notice that the song features lyrics about 21 Savage, who's currently touring with Drake. "Savage got a green card straight out of the consulate/ Where I go, you go, brother, we Yugoslavian," he raps.

The UK-born performer had some ongoing issues ICE, after being detained in 2019 for being "unlawfully present" in the U.S. He was later released, but wasn't allowed to leave the country. Unfortunately, this meant that throughout the It's All A Blur tour, other acts have had to fill in for him at all Canadian dates. Canadian fans were able to catch performances from J. Cole and Travis Scott, but it was still a disappointment that 21 Savage couldn't perform. Now that he has a green card, however, he's been given free reign to perform outside of the U.S.

21 Savage Can Finally Perform Outside Of The U.S.

21 Savage and Drake attend 21 Savage's Freaknik22: The Sequel at Underground Atlanta on October 22, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/ GettyImages)

Luckily for fans, this new development has been unveiled just in time for the final stretch of the It's All A Blur tour. Drake is scheduled to perform in his home city of Toronto tonight (October 6) and tomorrow, and will reportedly be joined by 21 Savage. The rapper joining Drake in Canada isn't the only thing he has to look forward to, however.

It was also recently reported by Billboard that he plans on embarking on an international tour sometime in the near future. This, in conjunction with rumors that he's got a new album on the way, makes for a very exciting development for fans. What do you think of 21 Savage finally securing his green card? Are you enjoying Drake's new album For All The Dogs so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

