21 Savage Embarking On International Tour After Immigration Struggles: Report

It looks like there might be more to Drake's bar about 21 Savage on "8AM On Charlotte" than we thought. Moreover, he confirmed that his It's All A Blur tour companion got his green card, and is now able to travel following a long bout with ICE concerning immigration issues. "Savage got a green card straight out of the consulate. Where I go, you go, brother, we Yugoslavian," the 6 God rapped on the cut. However, a source allegedly told Billboard that there might be more to this development. Apparently, the Slaughter Gang rapper is planning an international tour following this freedom, the outlet reported.

For those unaware, 21 Savage was born in the United Kingdom and legally moved to the U.S. when he was seven years old. ICE officials detained and arrested him in February of 2019 due to claims of an expired visa, claiming that he was "unlawfully present." While the Atlanta MC eventually got out, this issue meant that he couldn't travel overseas. This cut into It's All A Blur (J. Cole and Travis Scott filled in for him for their Canada dates in Vancouver and Montreal), but it looks like he'll be able to wrap things up with Drake for their final tour stops in Canada, specifically the OVO mogul's home city of Toronto.

21 Savage Performing At Coachella In 2022

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: 21 Savage performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 - day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

"I called [Meek Mill] while I was in jail and told Meek, ‘Bro, I just got locked up,’" 21 Savage told the My Expert Opinion podcast with Math Hoffa during an interview last year. "He called Jay-Z, and Jay-Z put a lawyer on my case, he played a role in getting me out. He ain’t just doing that s**t for anybody just because you rap. You gotta be from a certain cloth. I don’t feel like he’s just doing that for anybody. I ain’t Roc Nation or none of that s**t."

Meanwhile, a criminal case concerning alleged firearm and drug possession during the 2019 arrest had delayed significant legal progress when it came to this immigration dispute. Now, though, amid rumors of a new album coming soon, it looks like the 30-year-old will be able to move freely. Again, these rumors of a tour are purely speculative and based on unknown sources, but it's nonetheless exciting to consider. For more news and updates on 21 Savage, stay logged into HNHH.

