Metro Boomin Walks Out With 21 Savage During Miami Tour Stop

Metro Boomin was the latest famous face to participate in the It's All a Blur stage walk outs. The iconic producer came out with 21 Savage as part of the tour stop in Miami on September 28. Savage has become something of a forgotten figure on the tour. Despite being the co-headliner, most of the attention on the tour has been focused on Drake and his antics. However, the Metro pull shows that Savage deserves just as much respect as Drizzy gets.

There are just five shows left on the tour that has been going since July. There are two stops in Nashville and Toronto each before the tour ends in Columbus. While it was meant to end in Drake's hometown, the Columbus stop is a rescheduled show from the start of July.

DJ Khaled Walks Out With Drake

Not to be outdone, Drake had his own iconic producer as a walkout in Miami. DJ Khaled stepped out with Drizzy in South Beach. However, Khaled wasn't just serving as Drake's escort. He had a message for fans. Khaled came out to the crowd at the Kaseya Center with a large sign that read "I have 2 Drake songs on my new album coming 2024". Little is know about Khaled's new album at this time. However, at least fans know to expect multiple Drake features. We'll have any new details about the project as they emerge.

Speaking of albums, the shows in Toronto next week are set to be huge. Not only are they Drake's hometown shows, but the rapper has promised that they will coincide with the release of For All The Dogs. The album, Drake's third since 2021, has been delayed several times, much to the chagrin of fans. However, Drizzy has promised that it will be worth the wait. Furthermore, he also described the album as a return to the "old Drake", which has many fans excited after a string of disappointing releases for diehard listeners.

