21 Savage Celebrates His Birthday With Friends

21 Savage turns 31-years-old today, and he celebrated the momentous occasion with his loved ones. In a new clip, the UK-born performer is seen surrounded by various friends, who appear to be raising a toast to him. He, of course, was all smiles as the group cheered him on.

He also got a birthday shout-out from Metro Boomin recently, who shared some heartfelt words about the rapper in honor of his 31st. "Happy bday my first born," the producer began. "You make pops proud of the man you're becoming." The message was shared to both of their Instagram Stories, along with throwback photo of the two of them from back in the day. Metro Boomin then went on to post another, more current photo of them on stage together.

21 Savage Turns 31

Turning 31 isn't the only thing the artist has to celebrate, however. For one, he also just wrapped up a wildly successful tour alongside his Her Loss collaborator, Drake. Towards the end of the It's All A Blur tour, the Toronto native dropped his eagerly-anticipated album For All The Dogs. On his track "8AM In Charlotte," Drake revealed that 21 Savage finally got his green card. This meant that he would be finally be able to join him for the tour's Canadian dates.

Now that's he's allowed to perform outside of the U.S., 21 Savage has unveiled a slew of overseas tour dates. Beginning in November, the hitmaker will make various stops in Europe. He'll perform in Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Manchester, his hometown of London, and more. Aside from ending his immigration case, 21 Savage also dropped off a new track with d4vd earlier this week. The song, "Call Me Revenge," is set to appear on the soundtrack of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which comes out next month. What do you think of 21 Savage's recent birthday celebration? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

