21 Savage Shocks Fans By Bringing Out Drake At His Toronto Show

Drake sightings are big deals these days. The rapper is still reeling from his loss in the Kendrick Lamar battle. The residual effect of the battle is evident in his music, as his last three singles have been flooded with dislikes on YouTube. Nevertheless, the bond between the 6 God and 21 Savage remains strong. The latter performed in Toronto on May 27, and he made good on the underlying hopes of every Her Loss fan by bringing Drake onstage to perform a couple of their joint hits.

Footage from the concert was posted on Instagram by DJ Akademiks. Drake and 21 Savage can be seen hyping up the crowd before jumping into a rendition of their number one single, "Rich Flex." Drake might have lost the battle to Kendrick, but he still managed to rally the crowd and get them to sing along to the iconic opening lines of the song. The chemistry between Drake and Savage is strong as ever. The latter has actually been one of Drake's few supporters throughout the 2024 rap wars.

21 Savage And Drake Performed "Rich Flex" Together

On May 12, the rapper hopped on Instagram Live to discuss the tension between the 6 God and Metro Boomin. As far as he was concerned, the two artists were going to eventually set their differences aside. "Don’t keep coming on my motherf*cin’ Live talkin’ about no motherf*ckin’ beef," he told viewers. "Metro my brother and Drake my brother. They gonna figure that sh*t out eventually."

This measured response took a turn on May 26, though. 21 Savage kicked Metro Boomin off his IG Live after the producer called him "OVO Savage" in the comments. 21 Savage then clapped back at Metro by quoting Drake's now iconic "Push Ups" line: "Metro shut your h*e a*s up and make some drums n**ga." He also got in a few digs of his own. "Oh, you was talking sh*t, b*tch," he added. "Get off my Live. I’m finna block this n**ga."

This is not the first time Drake has surprised fans at a 2024 show. On May 1, the 6 God popped up at Nicki Minaj's Toronto concert to perform their latest single together, "Needle." He showed Nicki love before telling the crowd that they he had to get back to work battling K. Dot.

