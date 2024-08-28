LeBron James Reveals What Bronny Can't Call Him On The Court

You know fans are ready with tons of jokes.

The 2024-2025 NBA season is going to have several interesting storylines come and go as every new campaign does. However, one that will constantly be in rotation one way or another is the on-court chemistry between LeBron James and Bronny James. They are the newest father/son duo in the league and arguably the most substantial one in quite some time. The Los Angeles Lakers selected the USC guard with the 55th pick in the 2024 draft, so it will be interesting to see how much playing time he gets in the NBA. Bronny did sign a four-year, $7.9 million deal with a team option on the final year of his contract.

Part of those chemistry questions are less serious than others, like what Bronny will be calling LeBron on the court. But nonetheless, we have the answer to that question thanks to Bossip. According to them, the future Hall-of-Famer revealed this information in a preview of the upcoming episode of The Shop. Overall, LeBron wants to keep things as professional as possible, which means that Bronny will not be calling him dad. "[He] cannot call me dad in the workplace. Once we leave out the private facility and the gates close, I could be dad again [and], in the car, if we ride together, at home I could be dad", the Lakers forward said.

LeBron James Wants Things To Be Professional Between Him & Bronny

"We cannot be running down the court, and he’d be like, ‘Dad, push the ball up! Dad, I’m open! Dad, come on!'”. So, what can Bronny call his dad while they are at work? In typical Bron fashion, he's got some hilariously corny answers. "He got to call me like ‘2-3’ or ‘Bron’ or, you know, ‘GOAT’ if he want to. It’s up to him". With a topic as big as this, you know fans are going to be all over it, and boy have they been. A lot of them came prepared jokes and here are a couple that we had to point out. ""LeDad im open"". "“Aye, Dad swing the rock” would be COMEDY 😭😭😭😭😭".