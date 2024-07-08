LeBron James Speaks On Bronny's Mindset Amid Questionable 4-Point Debut

2023 McDonald's All American Game
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)
LeBron has all of the faith in the world in his son.

LeBron James and Bronny are going to be teammates when the NBA season begins in October. Overall, this is going to be one of the coolest moments in the history of the NBA. A father and son duo has never existed in the league before, until now. However, Bronny's draft into the league has come with some criticism. Many say it's all nepotism, especially since Bronny struggled in college. Moreover, there is this sense that the kid is being set up for failure.

His Summer League debut did not help those criticisms as Bronny finished with just four points on 2-9 shooting splits. It was a bad night for the young man that subsequently led to calls for him to be cut. In the midst of this, LeBron did an interview with ESPN where he had nothing but praise for his son. As you can see below, he spoke on Bronny's mindset. As LeBron explains, the young star could not care less about what people, have to say about him. "Bronny plays. He works his tail off. When he goes home, he plays video games," James stated.

LeBron James Is A Proud Dad

"I actually cared a little bit when I came in," LeBron said. "I wanted people to like me. Some of the things people were saying about me kind of bothered me early on in my career. I let it get to me. He does not care about nobody's -- he doesn't even listen to that stuff. He's like the complete opposite of his dad. His dad will say something. Bronny does not care."

Let us know what you think of LeBron's comments about his son, down below. Do you believe that Bronny deserved to be drafted into the NBA? What are your thoughts on the nepotism conversation surrounding LeBron and Bronny? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes, particularly in the NBA.

