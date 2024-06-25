Lil Durk Reveals His Plan To Get LeBron & Bronny James On The Chicago Bulls

Lil Durk loves the Bulls.

Lil Durk is a Chicago artist who has always put on for his city. Overall, he is actually a huge fan of the sports teams in the city. Although Chicago sports have been down bad over the years, he is still eager to see them on the rise. In fact, he even got to celebrate the Chicago Sky who now have Angel Reese on their team. That said, it appears as though Durk is looking to set his sights on another team, the Chicago Bulls.

The Bulls are a team that could use some extra talent right now. The team has been on the fringes of the playoffs as of late, and it is clear that Durk wants to elevate the team. So much so that he recently posted his DMs with none other than LeBron James. Essentially, Durk offered James to come to the Chicago Bulls, and to bring Bronny with him. In fact, Durk is willing to pay the NBA superstar if he has to. He even went on to tag the Bulls, saying he will go halfsies on the contract.

Lil Durk The GM

At this point, it seems as though LeBron James has every intention of staying with the Los Angeles Lakers. While this might be devastating for Durk to hear, it is, in fact, the truth. With JJ Redick as head coach, it seems like LeBron is happy with the direction of the franchise. Moreover, early rumblings suggest the Lakers are ready to take Bronny with the 55th overall pick in the draft.