Lil Durk Gets Dragged Online By Fans Over His New Single, "Went Hollywood For A Year"

STARRY Brings Lil Durk To Jackson State University To Surprise And Support Students At STARRY FIZZ FEST
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - APRIL 20: Rapper Lil Durk surprises students at STARRY FIZZ FEST at Jackson State University on April 20, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images for PepsiCo)
Despite the personal themes of perseverance on the song and Lil Durk's narratives, a lot of fans aren't feeling this one.

Lil Durk's new single "Went Hollywood For A Year" is a pretty personal cut talking about his rise to fame and his attempts to stay grounded in the industry. However, if it doesn't bump, a lot of fans won't feel it, and it seems like that's a prevailing sentiment online as their reactions poured in. Of course, some people will just hate to hate, and we doubt that he feels overly annoyed about this negative reception that his success turns into an easy thing to ignore. But still, considering the wide range of his fanbase and his previous hype, many die-hards seem to think the Chicago rapper has a lot to prove.

In fact, Lil Durk might not even care at all about this particular response, as he recently failed to secure what could've been a massive dub for his city. Moreover, he recently posted a DM he sent to LeBron James offering to pay him and his son Bronny to play for the Chicago Bulls. Obviously, we now know that Bronny stuck with his dad's current court, the Los Angeles Lakers, for the start of his NBA basketball journey. So Smurk is probably sitting on a lot of cash right now, forever haunted by the father-son duo that didn't join his team.

Lil Durk Fans React To "Went Hollywood For A Year"

Jokes aside, Lil Durk also proved this year that his path took a very different turn, and that there are more important things than music to focus on sometimes. For example, he recently spoke to TMZ about his stint in rehab to treat his addiction to lean and Xanax. "I wanted better," Durkio remarked. "I wanted to be a better man, a better father, a better leader. I’m thinking clearer. My main goal is peace, being with the family and staying out of bulls**t.

More Fan Reactions

"I just see myself staying on the right track and trying to change a lot of lives," Lil Durk continued. "This for the youth or the older people who wanna do better and feel like they embarrassed or like people gonna talk about them. In Chicago I wanna build [a rehab facility] because I know what it did for me. I know it could help a lot of people."

