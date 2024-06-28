Lil Durk Recounts His Life Lately On "Went Hollywood For A Year"

Lil Durk is getting into his introspective and heartfelt side on "Went Hollywood For A Year". This is the newest and second solo release for the Chicago, Illinois rapper, following up February's "Old Days". It seems that the prolific veteran is getting back into his more melodic and personal bag for 2024, but it makes sense. He is getting ready to drop Love Songs 4 the Streets 3 very soon.
This is a series in which Durk switches his turnt energy for mellow cuts about his life, relationships, and more. The last time fans got an entry in this series was 2019, which came two years after the original. Lil Durk has also been on this energy for a minute, though, as his 2023 album Almost Healed focused on similar topics. "Went Hollywood For A Year" sees Smurk work with frequent collaborator trap legend Southside. The Atlanta producer lends him a skittering, piano-heavy instrumental, which he raps passionately over. "Tell your mama I send my love and we forever gon' be a family / Big brother died at the club (Oh, woah), I don't like to party or be around it (Woah, woah, woah)". Stream the brand-new single now, or watch the music video below.
Listen To "Went Hollywood For A Year" By Lil Durk
Quotable Lyrics:
I know street n****s want money, but pride too big to get a job (Oh)
He say before he KFC somebody kitchen, he'd rather rob
I don't ask when somethin' go wrong, that's just my relationship with God
Protect me from my friends 'cause some'll take that s*** for granted
Some'll take your s*** and run like y'all wasn't together when you planned it
I refuse to say I'm sorry, that's how I was raised, I'm actually damaged