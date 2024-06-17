Lil Durk Adorably Matches Outfits With His Kids On Father's Day

Lil Durk also spent the day with India Royale.

Overall, Lil Durk is an artist who has delivered some huge hits. In fact, his career has had an interesting trajectory. Coming up during the Chicago drill wave, no one could have imagined he would become the star he is now. However, he has done a phenomenal job managing his fame and showing people what he can do from project to project. Moreover, over these past few years, Durk has taken tremendous pride in being a family man who wants to be there for his kids.

As of today, Lil Durk currently has six kids. However, he has claimed 10 children as his own. One of those children belongs to India Royale. Meanwhile, the other three belong to his older brother who died. Durk has done his best to be there for all of them and on Sunday, he got to spend the day with the kids for Father's Day. In fact, in the image below, you can see that Durk was with all 10 kids, while he matched suits with the boys, and the girls had on white dresses.

Lil Durk Had A Great Father's Day

Of course, raising 10 kids is no easy task, and it requires a whole lot of help. However, there is no doubt they all look up to Durk, who seems happy to be with his family. Durk has made lots of personal strides as of late. He wants to live a long time, and it ultimately led him to seek rehab Xanax and lean addiction. Hopefully, Durk can continue to be around and healthy for years and decades to come.