🙏 Moneybagg Yo Promises "Classic" Lil Durk Verse On New Album

"Speak Now" arrives on June 14.

Late last month, Moneybagg Yo took to Instagram to delay the release of his upcoming album, Speak Now. The project was originally slated for release on May 24, however, it's now expected to arrive on June 14. Of course, the announcement left many fans disappointed, though the rapper promised that the wait would be well worth it.

"Just Got A Crazyyyyy Feature In I Couldn’t Drop This Project Without," he wrote alongside a photo of him at the drawing board. "Now Everything Locked In Fasho sho Its Worth Da Wait👀🔒🔥." He didn't share any more details at the time, leaving fans to speculate. While a definitive tracklist has yet to be released, listeners now know to expect an appearance from none other than Lil Durk.

Speak Now Is Coming Soon

Once again, Moneybagg Yo hopped on Instagram today to share the exciting news, praising the Chicago-born performer for wasting no time turning in his verse. "Dat N***a @lildurk Sent Me A Verse Back In Less Than 20 mins Of Me Sending It To Em Da Night Before I Had To Turn My Project In And Its 1 of Dem Classic Day 1 Smurk Verses 🔥🔥🔥🔥🗣️🗣️," he revealed. "#SPEAKNOW JUNE 14th 👀😬." The post arrived alongside a screenshot of some tests the two artists exchanged, showing that Moneybagg Yo had nothing but nice things to say about Lil Durk's verse.