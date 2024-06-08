🙏 Moneybagg Yo Promises "Classic" Lil Durk Verse On New Album

Z107.9 Summer Jam 2021
CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 28: Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk and Alex Gidewon backstage at Z107.9 Summer Jam at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on August 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
"Speak Now" arrives on June 14.

Late last month, Moneybagg Yo took to Instagram to delay the release of his upcoming album, Speak Now. The project was originally slated for release on May 24, however, it's now expected to arrive on June 14. Of course, the announcement left many fans disappointed, though the rapper promised that the wait would be well worth it.

"Just Got A Crazyyyyy Feature In I Couldn’t Drop This Project Without," he wrote alongside a photo of him at the drawing board. "Now Everything Locked In Fasho sho Its Worth Da Wait👀🔒🔥." He didn't share any more details at the time, leaving fans to speculate. While a definitive tracklist has yet to be released, listeners now know to expect an appearance from none other than Lil Durk.

Speak Now Is Coming Soon

Once again, Moneybagg Yo hopped on Instagram today to share the exciting news, praising the Chicago-born performer for wasting no time turning in his verse. "Dat N***a @lildurk Sent Me A Verse Back In Less Than 20 mins Of Me Sending It To Em Da Night Before I Had To Turn My Project In And Its 1 of Dem Classic Day 1 Smurk Verses 🔥🔥🔥🔥🗣️🗣️," he revealed. "#SPEAKNOW JUNE 14th 👀😬." The post arrived alongside a screenshot of some tests the two artists exchanged, showing that Moneybagg Yo had nothing but nice things to say about Lil Durk's verse.

Speak Now will follow the release of Moneybagg Yo's recently unveiled single, "Play Da Fool." It's also scheduled to drop before yet another album he has in the works exclusively for his female fans. It doesn't have an official release date yet, but according to the Memphis MC, it'll have "Melodic Vibes." What do you think of Moneybagg Yo teasing his upcoming collaboration with Lil Durk? Are you looking forward to hearing it? What about Moneybagg's new album, Speak Now? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]

