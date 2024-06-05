Moneybagg Yo To Release A Second Melodic Album For His "Female Fan Base"

The Memphis rapper is dropping "SPEAK NOW" on June 14 too.

"THIS RUN BOUTA BE CRAZYYY😳🤦‍♂️🗣️". That is what Moneybagg Yo had to say on X recently in regard to his music output for 2024. As most of his supporters know, the veteran Memphis, Tennessee rapper is dropping SPEAK NOW this year and he claims this is for his "core fan base". What that will most likely mean is aggressive, trunk-knocking trap bangers. The project was originally slated for May 24. However, due to an inclusion of a "crazyyyyy feature" that he "couldn’t drop this project without", it was pushed back. Fans can expect it on June 14, but now we are learning he will not be done after that. According to HipHopDX, Moneybagg Yo will be unleashing a second melodic album later on.

The "Time Today" songwriter also included that announcement in the same aforementioned tweet. "??/??/24 Second Album For My Female Fan Base My #1 Fans Melodic Vibes". There is a good chance that this does not come out until the fall, maybe even the wintertime. Nonetheless, his fans are ecstatic about what is in store, and so are we.

Moneybagg Yo Is Ready To Please Everybody This Year

"Bout time!! Been waitin for it! Bring it! Ready to let that shit ride for the next few months!", one user says. "Yesss us females cannot wait. I just know it's gon be fire🔥", one female supporter states. One of the more successful two album runs in recent memory actually happened this year. Metro Boomin and Future did it with WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU. Hoepfully, Moneybagg Yo can do the same.

What are your thoughts on Moneybagg Yo giving fans SPEAK NOW and a melodic album this year? Which project do you think will turn out to be better? Do you think more rappers need to do this going forward? Where do you rank Moneybagg amongst the rest of the Memphis MCs right now? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Moneybagg Yo. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.