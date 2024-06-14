MoneyBagg Yo Refines His Formula On New Album "SPEAK NOW"

The rapper drops some surprising collabs.

MoneyBagg Yo knows what fans want from him. The Memphis rapper makes hard, trunk-rattling trap music. It's what led to him breaking out in the 2010s, and what has kept him thriving in the 2020s. He's scored top 20 hits on Billboard, scored a Grammy nomination, and worked with some of the biggest rap artists in the world. If it ain't broke, there's nothing to fix. That's the approach MoneyBagg Yo takes on his new album, SPEAK NOW. And it works. This is not MoneyBagg Yo's country pivot, despite sharing a title with a Taylor Swift album.

Fans might also be thrown off by the fact that the rapper has a duet with country superstar Morgan Wallen on the song "WHISKEY WHISKEY." It's an odd combination on paper, but it actually works pretty well, with Wallen blending pretty comfortably into MoneyBagg's trap aesthetic. The other features on the album are veterans when it comes to riding hard-hitting beats, and they deliver accordingly. Chris Brown shines on the moody slow jam "DRUNK OFF U," and Lil Durk proves that him and MoneyBagg still have great chemistry on "GANGSTAS RELATE." That being said, SPEAK NOW is at its best when MoneyBagg Yo goes solo. "PLAY DA FOOL" and "SPEAK" are testaments to the repetitive, hypnotic pocket the rapper is able to tap into. Fans are going to like this one.

Listen To SPEAK NOW By MoneyBagg Yo

SPEAK NOW tracklist