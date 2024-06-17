Moneybagg Yo "Speak Now" Review

Moneybagg Yo's latest album "Speak Now" features some of his most ambitious work yet, after months of being teased.

Moneybagg Yo has been in the game for over a decade, with a number of mixtapes and full-length LPs under his belt. After much anticipation, the Memphis native has finally released his latest effort titled Speak Now. The album, which boasts 17 tracks in total, features a wide array of guest vocalists and producers. It serves as one of Money's most exciting releases thus far. While promoting Speak Now on his Instagram page, Moneybagg Yo specifically stated “To Every Action There’s A Reaction, Timing Is Everything And Information Is Power Im In Raw Form Aint No Cut On This Sh** This For My Day 1 Core Fan Base The Ones Who Was There Since The Beginning !!” With the album finally out, now seems like a good time to dive into the tracklist of Moneybagg Yo's Speak now and offer a comprehensive review of the material therein.

The Singles Had Fans Excited From The Start

While most of the new cuts off this album were a complete surprise, Moneybagg Yo did release a few singles ahead of time to promote Speak Now to his fans. The biggest single by far was "Bussin" which features Rob49. The track was first released back in March, alongside an official music video. The single set the tone for what fans could expect from Bagg, especially in anticipation for his next project.

As for the other singles, both sound as great within the overall tracklist of Speak Now as they did upon impact. "Tryna Make Sure" is arguably harder than "Bussin," with some heavy bass notes and swelling murderous chords, providing Moneybagg Yo plenty of room to bring his trademark Memphis heat. Likewise, "Play Da Fool" offers powerful piano thrusts and room-shaking 808s that are guaranteed the rumble the streets when you roll around with this track on your Summer playlist. Though it might take some time for these records to grow on fans, the singles offered a peak into Speak Now's success from the start.

The Album Opens With A Bang

Moneybagg Yo's opening track off Speak Now, titled "All Year," dives straight into the action with no preamble, just straight bars. There hasn't been an album opener this explosive since Killer Mike and El-P released RTJ4 back in 2020. The momentum only continues to build from there, as tracks such as "Speak" and "P Run" continue to ratchet up the harsh Memphis vibes with smooth, bouncing 808 patterns and infectious grooves. "Speak," in particular, is a highlight, concluding with an audio clip of some hilarious smack talk, courtesy of the Showtime original series Your Honor.

Moneybagg Yo maintains this energy throughout Speak Now, with hard tracks such as "Aw Sh*t" and "Rich Viking." The best solo cut on the project by far is "I Feel It," which sees Money donning some autotune vocal effects and singing about his experience partying, taking drugs, and finding an escape from his trauma. This track could easily have been a leading single for the album, and it would be shocking if it didn't end up getting a music video in the near future.

The Features Bring Their A-Game

Moneybagg Yo has been keeping fans up to date on the album's progress via Instagram. The "Wockesha" vocalist even confirmed that Lil Durk sent him a feature verse just a day before the album was due to be submitted to DSPs. Luckily, the rappers haven't sacrificed any quality while delivering their bars right under the wire, as Moneybagg Yo confirms "Its 1 of Dem Classic Day 1 Smurk Verses." In addition to Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo has enlisted the help of a number of guests on Speak Now from across multiple genres.

Country singer Morgan Wallen really brings some powerful vocals to the chorus of "Whiskey Whiskey." You wouldn't think this combination would work so well, but Money and Morgan bounce off each other perfectly. It must be the home country Tennessee roots that connect them. Meanwhile, Chris Brown appears on one of the only real duds on Speak Now, with "Drunk Off U." Even if the fans can somehow get past Chris Brown's numerous abuse allegations and other extracurricular controversies, the singer just brings so little to the table musically. Money brings his all to this song, but CB brings in some awkward crooning that completely halts the momentum of the album dead in its tracks. This track is an instant skip.