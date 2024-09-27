Moneybagg Yo Returns With Hard-Hitting Deluxe Album "Speak Now Or"

The rapper ran it back one time.

Moneybagg Yo is unrelenting. The rapper has a rapid fire flow that manages to keep pace with the extremely hard-hitting instrumentals he chooses. Speak Now was a showcase of this talent. Moneybagg Yo's fifth album managed to keep up the energy despite its lengthy tracklist, thanks to varied features like Morgan Wallen, Chris Brown and Lil Durk. Moneybagg is back to build on the solid foundations of his latest album. Speak Now Or, the deluxe version of his June release, features seven brand new songs. Longtime fans are going to be pleased.

Speak Now Or is not an instance of songs being tacked onto the end, either. Moneybagg Yo completely switches up the tracklist and rearranges songs. The result is an album that plays very different than its predecessor, and for the better. One could argue that the album starts off even stronger thanks to the one-two punch of new songs "SUM TO HATE ON" and "RAP N****S." The latter is particularly catchy thanks to its bouncy instrumental and earworm flow. Moneybagg also has fun rapping with Bossman Dlow on the stylish banger "OUTTA TOWN." There's also "ON GOD," which sounds absolutely epic thanks to its faint, horn-accented beat and ominous piano keys.

Moneybagg Yo Improves On His Original Album Tracklist

Speak Now Or tracklist:

  1. SUM TO HATE ON
  2. RAP N****S
  3. DO YO SH*T
  4. OUTTA TOWN (featuring Bossman Dlow)
  5. ON GOD
  6. FOOT SOLDIERS
  7. WYD (featuring GloRilla & Big Boogie)
  8. WHISKEY WHISKEY (featuring Morgan Wallen)
  9. BUSSIN (featuring Rob49)
  10. TRYNA MAKE SURE
  11. PLAY DA FOOL
  12. DRUNK OFF U (featuring Chris Brown)
  13. TABOO MIAMI
  14. SPEAK
  15. P RUN
  16. GANGSTAS RELATE (featuring Lil Durk)
  17. RICH VIKING
  18. ALL YEAR
  19. FIREPLACE
  20. TIK TAK TOE
  21. AW SH*T
  22. ON DET (featuring YTB Fatt)
  23. I FEEL IT
  24. GO GHO$T (Interlude) [featuring Kevo Muney]

