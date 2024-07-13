Ari Fletcher Claps Back At Trolls Hating On Moneybagg Yo's Birthday Message To Her

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Host Medusa
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Moneybagg Yo and Ariana Fletcher attend Moneybagg Yo and Ari Host Medusa at Medusa on September 6, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
Fans were quick to respond with cheating rumors and with pleas for Ari Fletcher to leave Moneybagg Yo, which she didn't appreciate.

Happy belated birthday to Ari Fletcher, who celebrated with a luxurious vacation to Greece for which her boo Moneybagg Yo was very happy to travel. However, his birthday message for Fletcher drew some mixed reactions online due to its brevity and... parental language. "Happy BaggDay Queen @therealkylesister DaDa Love You [champagne bottle emoji] [confetti emoji] [flower bouquet emoji] #LōfYaWife." Moreover, other fans brought up cheating allegations that have emerged concerning the couple across their bond. Well, Fletcher's had enough, as she took time out of her birthday celebrations to clap back at a fan who said that "cheaters and dumb b***hes have the most aesthetically pleasing relationship moments for the media."

"Who’s the cheater and who’s the dumb b***h?" Ari Fletcher retorted on Twitter, seemingly scrubbing off infidelity rumors around her and Moneybagg Yo, which have persisted for years now. "Poor slow miserable a** h*es always wanna have a moment. I live your dream life everyday. You the scum of the earth itching for a viral moment. The only attention you ever got in this life is this moment right here! My birthday 10/10."

Moneybagg Yo's Birthday Message For His Boo

Still, Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher fight pretty often on social media, so that's another factor that also makes fans a bit more critical of their lovey-dovey moments. For example, they recently had a back-and-forth on Twitter that indicated there's a lot of drama between them that they only let out small glimpses of, if any at all. "Watch out for ppl in yo life dat look for a reason to fall out with u," the Memphis MC tweeted, and his partner's direct reply was quick and scathing. "You ain’t really trying to play this game is you? I’ll finish it on this b***h."

Meanwhile, Ari Fletcher recently claimed that Moneybagg Yo's baby mama has harassed her for about five years, which was certainly a bombshell. In fact, maybe this is another factor in their occasional fights, although they always patch things up in the end. Hopefully they can continue to celebrate the birthday weekend without further hiccups, and they can hash some of these details out. But not for salacious and ravenous comments sections; for themselves.

