Ari Fletcher Slams Hater Who Criticized Video Of Her And Moneybagg Yo

She didn't hold anything back in her explosive response.

BYLavender Alexandria
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals

Moneybagg Yo has a new song coming out later this week. The track is called "BUSSIN'" and also features an appearance from Rob 49. It's dropping on Friday March 29 so fittingly, he's been doing some promo for the song. One of those promotional tactics included trying his hand at the new viral TikTok Ceiling Challenge alongside his girlfriend Ari Fletcher. The video features the pair twerking, showing off some expensive handbags and throwing money while the song plays in the background. But not everybody online was a fan.

One user responded to the video trying to make a claim about the behavior it represents. “I’m telling you all THIS generation of black women do is fantasize bout being a rappers babymomma, eat crab legs, drink liquor, lie and get pregnant” his tweet reads. Unsurprisingly, once Ari Fletcher caught the comment she didn't take to kindly to it. But she had the perfect clap back loaded and ready. “Josh, don’t use me for your little insulting shenanigans! I have multi million dollar businesses, in a 5 year relationship, I have a handsome smart son that is VERY well taken care of, retired my mom… should I go on? It’s 40k to book me. Find you somebody else to play with!” Fletcher's response tweet reads. Check out the entire interaction below.

Ari Fletcher Claps Back At A Hater On Twitter

This isn't even the first time that a ceiling challenge has sparked a viral moment for Fletcher. Earlier this month she was trying to set one up on an Instagram live when Moneybagg Yo dropped in. He had to hilariously advise her to be careful while in the process of doing the challenge to avoid hurting herself.

That came just a month after she made the bizarre claim that she and Moneybagg Yo had been married for two years. What do you think of Ari Fletcher's response to a hater on Twitter? Do you think she shut down all of his criticisms with her clapback? Let us know in the comment section below.

