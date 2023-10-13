Ari Fletcher Throws It Back In Spooky Jigsaw Costume

Ari Fletcher recently took to social media to unveil her Halloween costume early. The personality shared a photo of herself dressed up as Jigsaw, the famous killer from the Saw franchise, sitting in a creepy decrepit room on a tricycle. It looks like Fletcher is leaning into some of her past criticism, which has included trolls dubbing her "Jigsaw."

The nickname originated with a clip of her showing off a heavily-contoured makeup look a few years back, which haters thought wasn't the most flattering. Clearly, the 28-year-old beauty isn't letting the shade get her down, embracing the spooky look and showing off her dance moves. This isn't the first time Fletcher embraced her Jigsaw nickname, however. Last year, she shared a clip of herself rocking a chain featuring the classic horror villain. "I want to play a game," he's heard declaring in the audio. "There's only one key to open the device. It's in the stomach of your dead cell mate."

Ari Fletcher Shows Off Her Halloween Look

"Halloween is gonna be FUN," she wrote alongside a clip of herself throwing it back in the costume. While she's not trolling the trolls on social media, Fletcher frequently flexes her romance with rapper Moneybagg Yo. The duo stopped by Beyonce's Renaissance tour stop in Houston last month, which also famously featured an appearance from Megan Thee Stallion.

She even opened up about their bedroom habits during the first live Caresha Please episode with Yung Miami recently, revealing that they've invited a couple of celebrities in previously. "Yeah. Somebody you know, too — two of ’em," she told the City Girl. "One actor and one artist." She also shared a kiss with the Florida-born performer, which of course, the crowd went wild for. Are you a fan of Ari Fletcher's spooky Jigsaw Halloween costume? What do you think of her trolling her haters by leaning into the nickname? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Ari Fletcher.

