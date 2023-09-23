Ari Fletcher’s Moneybagg Yo Love On Full Display In Birthday Message, Gets New Ring From Rapper

Ari Fletcher went above and beyond while celebrating the birthday of her partner, Moneybagg Yo. "Happy birthday to a gangsta! I’m thankful for this day because God placed a real one on this earth. Through all the ups and downs I’d do it all over again with you 10x’s. Love you for life and after! It’s whatever for you and about you! ❤️," Fletcher wrote on Instagram. "Love u too Lady loaf," Moneybagg wrote in the comments. The post contained a bevy of images of the two of them enjoying their vacation in various ways.

One of the pictures included Fletcher's gift to Moneybagg - an expensive pendant encrusted with diamonds and bearing the embossed message "IDAF Boyz" on in it. Moneybagg also posted images of bags of cash and an expensive-looking new watch as other gifts he received. Going by the pictures, it appears that the happy couple spent Moneybagg's birthday on a boat with some friends. Moneybagg and Fletcher replicated the spaghetti-eating scene from Lady and the Tramp.

Fletcher Gets A Gift Of Her Own

However, Moneybagg is not the only person getting gifts, despite it being his birthday. "My man got me another pink Diamond ring. On his birthday! 3 rings is CRAAAAAZY!!! 🥺🥺🥺😍😍😍😍😍," Fletcher wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Meanwhile, she flexed a gorgeous new heart-shaped ring with a pink diamond in it. It's very heart-warming that Moneybagg wanted to give Fletcher something despite it being his birthday.

Despite this, Fletcher also had to deal with some hate over it. "You don't have to have a wedding to be married, slow bitch. I'm collecting them to shit on weak ass mad ass hoes like you Where yo ring? Where you n-gga? Where are you in life besides my comment section? Do me a breath a favor and hold your breath, forever," Fletcher replied to one person who asked if she was "collecting" rings.

