Do Ari Fletcher & Moneybagg Yo Have Kids? Socialite Clearly Has Pregnancy On The Brain

For single people, the fall and winter are typically all about locking down a new partner to spend the colder months getting cozy with. Of course, those who are already in relationships use this time to strengthen their bond too, though that can sometimes lead to pregnancy. As we approach the midway point of October, it looks like Ari Fletcher has baby-making on the brain, and she wasn't afraid to publicly admit it on Twitter this afternoon (October 9).

"I been kind of feeling like I want a baby but I just don't wanna be pregnant for that long," the reality star wrote. In addition to spending nine months carrying her future child, Fletcher also has reservations about how her body would change. She's invested plenty of money and time into perfectly sculpting her figure and obviously has reservations about all of that effort going to waste. As you may recall, Fletcher was only in her early 20s when she and G Herbo welcomed their son, Yosohn. In the time since the black-haired beauty's body has continued to change as she steps into womanhood.

Read More: Moneybagg Yo & Ari Fletcher: Relationship Timeline

Ari Fletcher Speaks on Having More Kids

Some followers suggested that Fletcher consider surrogacy, which would certainly solve her fears of weight gain. Last year, the mother of one hinted that she and her current beau, Moneybagg Yo, were expecting, though she later revealed that she suffered a miscarriage. After taking some time to heal from that trauma, it seems Ari could be ready to try and expand her family again.

Despite her desire to bring a child into the world with Moneybagg Yo, it seems unlikely that we'll ever see the rapper and Ari Fletcher tie the knot. Because he has an abundance of baby mamas, the influencer has expressed her reluctance regarding marriage and how that might impact her financially due to his child support agreements. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Ari Fletcher Explains Reluctance To Legally Marry Moneybagg Yo: “If He’s On Child Support, I Am Too!”

[Via]