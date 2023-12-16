Moneybagg Yo Throws Shade At Ari Fletcher's Ceiling Challenge: "Don't Get F**ked Up"

It's no secret that the "ceiling challenge," has taken over social media by a storm. The challenge consists of people taping their phone to the ceiling, while J.I.D.'s song "Surround Sound" plays in the background, and the person dances to it while the phone is showing the above-ground view. Ari Fletcher is the latest celeb wanting to take part in the action. In the world of hip-hop power couples, Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher have never been ones to shy away from the spotlight. However, a recent comment from Moneybagg Yo during Ari's Instagram Live has fans buzzing.

Ari Fletcher, known for her unapologetic attitude, recently teased that she would be taking part of the viral "ceiling challenge" on Instagram Live. As she posted a pic of herself taping her phone to the ceiling, social media couldn't wait to see the final result. Earlier, she went on IG live and the song was playing in the background. She further teased the content, saying "this the song right?" asking her audience. Moneybagg Yo couldn't help but watch her on live to see what she was going to do. He couldn't resist chiming in with a comment that raised eyebrows.

Moneybagg Yo Chimes In

However, Moneybagg Yo had different opinions about his girl dancing on camera for the internet. "Don't get f**ked up," Moneybagg Yo commented while she was on the live. The ceiling challenge has become a social media sensation, with users showcasing their dance skills while twerking usually, and recording from a ceiling's angle. Ari Fletcher's take on the challenge was no exception, as fans were likely excited to see her twerk. But it seems Moneybagg Yo's comment has added a layer of hesitation, as her challenge video still hasn't been posted. "Y’all lmk when she post it so I can block her off my man phone," one person playfully joked in the comments.

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher have been a fixture in hip-hop headlines, sharing their relationship with the world through social media and public appearances. Keep your eyes on HotNewHipHop for the latest updates on this intriguing story. And stay tuned to see if Ari Fletcher ever drops her ceiling challenge. Have you made a vid to the viral song yet? Let us know on HNHH!

