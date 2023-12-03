Ari Fletcher's OnlyFans Plans Shut Down By Her Manager

Like many others who began their career in the limelight as a rapper's baby mother, Ari Fletcher has proven time and time again that she's got serious hustle. The black-haired beauty has secured partnerships with various brands, though her distasteful comments on gun violence previously lot her a deal with Rihanna's Sav*ge X Fenty. Despite this hiccup, Fletcher has continued moving forward with total confidence, and is always looking for new ways to secure the bag both online and in real life.

The 28-year-old's curiosity surrounding OnlyFans continues to grow, especially now that the world knows how much rap divas like Cardi B and Iggy Azalea allegedly made. When her man, Moneybagg Yo, dropped his most recent album, Fletcher promised followers she would launch her NSFW profile should Hard To Love reach No. 1, and even shared flirtatious text messages between her and Yung Miami around the same time.

Read More: Ari Fletcher's Father Breaks Silence On 28-Year Absence, Leaves Daughter With Unanswered Questions

Ari Fletcher Aspires to Create More Content

Unfortunately, Fletcher's plans never transpired, though she's now bringing up the topic again on social media. In a now-deleted tweet, the YouTuber shared a screenshot of a conversation with her manager, during which she sought approval for starting her highly-requested OF. "No," was their response, to which she wrote back, "Damn, OK." Thankfully for the thirstiest among her followers, she continues to post tantalizing snapshots of her cosmetically enhanced body for them to fantasize over.

Ari Fletcher's manager might not approve of her OnlyFans idea, but that doesn't mean the mother of one has to give up on her dream of sharing more content with the world. If she's really determined to put herself out there, the socialite might consider following in the footsteps of Blac Chyna, who's now selling her beauty, spirituality, and business secrets for a monthly fee on Passer – an empowering, nudity-free platform. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Blac Chyna's OnlyFans Account Felt "Exploiting," Model Selling Content On Nudity-Free Platform Now

[Via]