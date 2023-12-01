YNW Melly's Mom's OnlyFans Account Heats Up While Waiting For 2024 Retrial

During YNW Melly's double murder trial this past summer, the embattled rapper wasn't the only member of his family making headlines. His mother, Jamie King, was mentioned several times throughout the court proceedings and has been standing loyally by her 24-year-old's side as he continues to fight for his innocence. The prosecution ultimately failed in convicting him of charges during their first attempt. Still, as he awaits his retrial, Melly remains behind bars. Unfortunately for the Florida native, he's spending yet another holiday season in the slammer, as opening statements are now unfolding in February 2024.

At this time, there's little King can do to help her son besides remaining in good spirits herself. When she's not campaigning for his freedom on social media, Melly's mom has been advertising her OnlyFans profile with salacious mirror selfies that show off her toned tummy and slim thick booty. "Click the link in my bio 😻," Jamie wrote in her caption, also including a link to her live stream, suggesting that paying users can see more of her body there.

Read More: YNW Melly‘s Mom Reacts To Trial Date Delay: "I'm Sorry, Kid"

Jamie King is the Latest Rap Mom to Join OnlyFans As YNW Melly Remains Behind Bars

At this time, Melly's mom is charging $10.99/month for a subscription to her OF, with special discounts for purchasing three, six, or 12 months' worth of access upfront. She only has four posts available for oogling at the moment, but we're sure that it won't be long until more of her thirst traps make their way onto the page. It's unclear exactly how X-rated her content is, though we're curious to see if she sticks around for the long haul, or if she's simply keeping herself busy until her son is back in court.

Jamie King isn't the only rapper mom capitalizing on her curves this holiday season. Karlissa Saffold has been discussing the possibility of launching an NSFW PPV page and has even hinted at debuting her OnlyFans on her son, Blueface's birthday in January. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Is Karlissa Saffold On OnlyFans? Blueface's Mom Considering NSFW PPV Page In 2024

[Via]