Iggy Azalea OnlyFans Earnings Revealed

Iggy Azalea stunned fans earlier this year when she revealed that she would be starting an OnlyFans. Azalea had been known for her provocative snaps on Instagram. However, no one would have guessed that she would go all the way and end up on OF. Overall, it is a website with a certain reputation attached to it. However, she decided to do it anyway as a means to connect with fans and properly preview new music, without a label getting in the way.

Now, it seems like Azalea's OnlyFans endeavors have worked out in her favor. Currently, the rapper charges $25 per month for her OnlyFans account. According to Adult Toy Company LELO, her earnings for the entire year were $48 million. This makes her the biggest celebrity on the entire platform. Cardi B made $45 million, however, so she is not far behind. Amber Rose and Tyga also did well for themselves, making upwards of $26 and $20 million, respectively.

Iggy Azalea Is Doing Well For Herself

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 20: Rapper Iggy Azalea performs onstage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival Village on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

“Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn’t expect to be collaborating with them on my biggest project to date!” Azalea one told Variety about the platform. “Once I looked beyond the surface-level chatter about what it means to have an OnlyFans, I realized it was the perfect platform to launch a multimedia concept on." Needless to say, this endeavor has been a massive success for her.

