Is Karlissa Saffold On OnlyFans? Blueface's Mom Considering NSFW PPV Page In 2024

Iggy Azalea spent the better part of this year frequently promoting her OnlyFans profile, leaving fans to wonder just how much the Australian is bringing in on the typically NSFW platform. As far as we know, she doesn't actually show much more skin than we've already seen on her Instagram profile behind the paywall. However, Azalea still reportedly earned an astounding $48 million thanks to her hard work and good looks, coming out ahead of Cardi B, who made an estimated $45 million with her profile. Now that the gossip about their major money moves is circulating online, others, including Karlissa Saffold, are considering getting in on the action.

Blueface's mom is already very active on social media, constantly catching her followers up on the tea regarding her son and his two baby mamas, Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock. Besides that, she loves to chat about other trending topics in the industry, and we did happen to see her leaked nudes surface online a few months back. On her Instagram page, Saffold reposted a news story about Azalea and Cardi's alleged income, asking her followers if they'd be interested in seeing her take over OF.

Karlissa Saffold's New Years Resolution Might Be OnlyFans Fame

"If you think I should start for 2023, type yes. If not, type no. We don't need all yo MF opinions and thoughts ✌️," the 51-year-old wrote in her caption. At this point, the comment section seems split between those shaming Saffold for embracing her sexuality, and others encouraging her to secure the bag for herself and her family.

If Karlissa Saffold does wind up launching an OnlyFans in the new year, it likely won't be long until some of the rap divas she previously took aim at online come after her. In particular, we're willing to bet that Sexyy Red will have a few things to get off her chest about Blueface's mom's antics, should she choose to expand her resume in that direction. Read Saffold's hateful rant about the "Pound Town" artist at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news.

