Amber Rose Reveals Her Son Knows About Her OnlyFans, But He Doesn’t Care

Amber Rose is someone who has been part of the public consciousness ever since she dated Kanye numerous years ago. Overall, that relationship was forever ago and both sides have moved past it. However, Rose did have a child with Wiz Khalifa, named Sebastian. As it stands, Sebastian is just 10 years old, although he is already finding out a lot about the world around him. When you are young, you learn a lot very fast. That said, depending on who your parents are, some uncomfortable conversations can be had.

Of course, Wiz Khalifa is extremely cool and we're sure the kid gets a lot of praise for who his father is. As for Amber Rose, she is known for having a bit of a reputation in regard to her sex life. Kids can be extremely cruel, so it should come as no surprise that they may go after Sebastian for his mom's exploits. Well, while speaking to Adam22, Rose revealed just how open she is with her son. In the clip below, she revealed that she has told her son about it and that he doesn't care.

Amber Rose Spells It Out

In fact, Sebastian will sometimes joke with his mom about her OnlyFans. He also seems to be very mature for his age. For instance, Rose claims that Sebastian is, in many ways, like an 18-year-old. Overall, she has made sure to teach him about what women go through and how he cannot control their bodies. It is a good lesson to teach a kid, and he seems to be taking all of this very well. This does lead to a conversation about whether or not he is too young to know about this stuff. However, Rose seems happy enough to divulge the information.

Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section below. Is Sebastian too young to know about what his mom is doing? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

