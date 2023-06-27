When you think of Amber Rose, you probably recall her iconic bald head, highly publicized relationships, and unabashed advocacy for women’s rights. But you might not know she is also a music artist. Amber Rose dabbled in hip-hop, releasing a few tracks that showcased her unique voice and perspective. If you enjoyed her distinct style, you might be interested in exploring artists with a similar vibe. Here are some rappers who share the musical DNA of Amber Rose.

Iggy Azalea, the Australian-born rapper, took the American hip-hop scene by storm. Like Rose, Azalea’s music is bold and unabashed, packed with unfiltered perspectives on life, love, and fame. Her most famous track, “Fancy,” topped the Billboard charts, and her style has been compared to Amber Rose’s unique sonic blueprint.

Nicki Minaj’s contribution to the rap game cannot be overstated. She’s one of the most influential women in hip-hop, also setting trends with her flamboyant fashion and rapid-fire lyrical flow. Her music often addresses themes of empowerment, a trait she shares with Amber Rose. Minaj’s groundbreaking sound appeals to fans of Amber Rose’s music.

Cardi B is an unlikely star from the reality TV world and has rapidly ascended the ranks of the rap game. She shares with Amber Rose a background far from the typical upbringing of a hip-hop star. Additionally, her lyrics are filled with stories from her past. Cardi B’s authenticity and frankness also mirror the openness and honesty that characterize Amber Rose’s music and public persona.

Megan Thee Stallion, a Houston native, is known for her high-energy performances and empowering lyrics. Her music, like Rose’s, centers around themes of female empowerment, and her style is simultaneously classic and fresh. Megan’s music is an excellent choice for fans of Amber Rose looking for something new yet familiar.

Doja Cat blends hip-hop with pop, R&B, and electronic music elements to create a unique, eclectic sound. Much like Amber Rose’s, her music also stands out for its boldness and individuality. Further, with her catchy tunes and out-of-the-box style, Doja Cat is a must-listen for anyone who appreciated Amber Rose’s foray into music.

Saweetie

Saweetie’s music is as catchy as it is empowering. Her lyrics often reflect her experiences and the realities of being a woman in today’s society, much like Amber Rose’s music. Saweetie’s distinctive West Coast sound and charismatic personality make her a perfect match for fans of Amber Rose.

Music is a language that transcends borders and cultures, touching hearts and souls in a way few other things can. Each of these artists, like Amber Rose, uses their music as a platform to express their individuality and to tell their unique stories. While their styles and approaches may differ, they all share a commitment to authenticity and the courage to be themselves in a world that often encourages conformity. So if you enjoyed Amber Rose’s music, listen to these artists. You might find your new favorite song or artist among them.

Remember, music is all about exploration. Don’t limit yourself to one genre or one artist. Keep your mind open and let the music take you on a journey. Who knows? You might discover a sound you never knew you loved.