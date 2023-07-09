39-year-old Amber Rose has come a long way since first stepping into the celebrity world as Kanye West’s girlfriend over a decade ago. In that time we’ve seen her explore a variety of different styles, both with her hair and fashion choices. Of course, the multi-talent is best known for her platinum blonde buzzed head, but she likes to throw on a wig from time to time to keep us on our toes.

During a recent trip to New York City, the mother of two wore a long, icy white wig in a wavy style, leading some to mistake her for Christina Aguilera or the late Jacky Oh when she shared an Instagram photo dump on Sunday (July 9). The post kicks off with a candid shot of Rose walking down the street, her head turned to the side as a few tresses of hair blow in front. Her outfit of the day was a pink dress with a woman’s bodacious body across her curves along with groups of flowers. The Philly native also added a tiered silver necklace, drawing further emphasis to her chest area.

Read More: Amber Rose & Julia Fox Discuss Dating Kanye West In New “Forbidden Fruits” Episode: Watch

Amber Rose Switches Up Her Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose)

Not long after Rose updated her feed, trolls began to bring up the topic of colourism, which she obviously quickly shut down. “Apparently me being born perpetuates colourism in the Black community 🙄,” she wrote in @theshaderoom’s comment section. “It’s genetics, I can’t help how I look. I don’t try to be anything that I’m not. Just remember, white enslavers started colourism to pin us against each other, yet in 2023 we’re still having this st*pid a** conversation,” Amber continued.

“I’m BLACK and WHITE, now leave me the f**k alone about how I look,” the socialite demanded. “I am NOT no f**king white woman, stop playing with me. I’m not just a Black woman either. It’s unfair to Black women and their experiences for me to even say that.”

Read More: Joseline Hernandez On Amber Rose Altercation: “You Don’t Want To Be Black”

OnlyFans Star Clears Her Critics

Read what else Amber Rose had to say about those throwing shade her way in the post below. Do you see where the reality star is coming from, or do people have a right to be enraged about how she chooses to identify herself? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

[Via]