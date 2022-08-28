Surround Sound
- Songs21 Lil Harold Shares New Single Featuring JID "Sundown"The Slaughter Gang artist is showcasing his skills on the track.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicJ.I.D. Recalls J. Cole Helping Him On "30 Freestyle"J.I.D. elaborates on what he's learned from Cole.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicJ.I.D. Performs "Surround Sound" On Jimmy Fallon, Speaks On Major TV AppearanceJ.I.D. is excited for what's next.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicMoneybagg Yo Throws Shade At Ari Fletcher's Ceiling Challenge: "Don't Get F**ked Up"The world may never know if Ari's video will come to light.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicJ.I.D, 21 Savage, And Baby Tate's "Surround Sound" Goes PlatinumThe 2022 collab has been a major success.By Caroline Fisher
- TVJ.I.D Brings "Surround Sound" & "Dance Now" To The 2022 MTV VMAs Stage: VideoThe Atlanta native shared "The Forever Story" songs from an outdoor stage.By Hayley Hynes