J.I.D. Recalls J. Cole Helping Him On "30 Freestyle"

Dreamville artist J.I.D. made a significant entrance into the new year with the release of his latest freestyle, "30 (Freestyle)." It's a catchy song that definitely sets the tone for the rest of the year. In a recent interview on Angela Yee's Way Up radio show on Thursday, January 11, J.I.D. shared insightful details about the creation of this track, shedding light on the profound influence of his label boss, J. Cole. The discussion revolved around J.I.D.'s deliberate choice to view the freestyle as a practice repetition. A technique inspired by none other than J. Cole himself. J.I.D. explained, "This was more of a practice repetition. I learned this from Cole." It became apparent that this wasn't just another song.

Moreover, it was a purposeful effort to refine his skills, a practice instilled in him through the wise guidance of J. Cole. J.I.D. further elaborated on Cole's mentorship, emphasizing the importance of consistently striving to perfect one's craft. "It's like one of the things he told me [about] always tryna perfect your craft. So I learned this years ago," J.I.D. shared, highlighting the enduring impact of the lessons absorbed under Cole's guidance.

J. Cole Taught J.I.D. How To Refine His Skills

Moreover, the freestyle marked a departure from traditional songwriting approaches. J.I.D. explained the process, stating, "Just don't stop, don't think, just line for line. If you got the next line, just go into it and then pick from there." This method of continuous flow, avoiding pauses or overthinking, created an environment where creativity could unfold organically. In the broader context of Dreamville's collaborative ethos, this interview provides a rare glimpse into the mentor-mentee dynamic between J.I.D. and J. Cole. It transcends the typical label relationship, showcasing a profound artistic camaraderie and shared commitment to artistic growth.

As readers engage with the conversation, they gain a comprehensive understanding of the philosophy that shaped "30 (Freestyle)." J.I.D.'s dedication to constant improvement, coupled with the guidance of a mentor like J. Cole, exemplifies the synergy between skill development and artistic exploration. The intersection of these elements not only paints a vivid picture of the creative process but also reinforces Dreamville's impact as a powerhouse shaping the trajectory of hip-hop.

