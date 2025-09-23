Ari Fletcher Shares Adorable Birthday Tribute For Moneybagg Yo

Ari Fletcher shared an adorable birthday tribute for Moneybagg Yo on Instagram, Sunday, as the Memphis rapper turned 34 years old. In the post, she shared a series of black-and-white pictures of them together.

"I’d choose you over and over again in every lifetime. For better or for worse. You make life worth living that’s why your birthday is so special. I love loving you. Happy birthday," she captioned the post, along with a balloon emoji.

Fans showed plenty of love for the couple in the comments section. "I feel like they got married and just didn’t tell nobody lol," one user wrote. Another added: "Nah that first picture is IT! Let me go get in the gym so my nicca could lift me like this."

Ari Fletcher & Moneybagg Yo Break-Up Rumors

Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo have been dating for six years. Back in July, they faced break-up rumors, but Moneybagg Yo shut them down while celebrating Fletcher's 30th birthday.

Captioning another picture of them together, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Damn 6 years wit by so fast and still we got a lifetime to go F*ck all the rumors fake narratives click bait for views we locked in fr in real life! idgaf wat went on before me aint no [ninja emoji]s had u like i got u i stamp it ! i love da way u live life unapologetically the way u hold me down wen im going through sh*t mentally u keep me motivated always letting me kno im dat n***a etc u one of the most genuine beautiful souls i ever met happy birthday my g i love you keep enjoying life u on the 3rd floor Now."