Ari Fletcher Shares Adorable Birthday Tribute For Moneybagg Yo

BY Cole Blake 558 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET+ Premiere Screening For “The Impact Atlanta” Season 2
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: (L-R) Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo attend the BET+ Premiere screening for “The Impact Atlanta” Season 2 at Silverspot Cinema at The Battery Atlanta on October 05, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Ari Fletcher used the opportunity to express her love for Moneybagg Yo and share a number of pictures of them together.

Ari Fletcher shared an adorable birthday tribute for Moneybagg Yo on Instagram, Sunday, as the Memphis rapper turned 34 years old. In the post, she shared a series of black-and-white pictures of them together.

"I’d choose you over and over again in every lifetime. For better or for worse. You make life worth living that’s why your birthday is so special. I love loving you. Happy birthday," she captioned the post, along with a balloon emoji.

Fans showed plenty of love for the couple in the comments section. "I feel like they got married and just didn’t tell nobody lol," one user wrote. Another added: "Nah that first picture is IT! Let me go get in the gym so my nicca could lift me like this."

Read More: Tia Kemp Stuns Fans With Wild Remarks About Moneybagg Yo & Ari Fletcher

Ari Fletcher & Moneybagg Yo Break-Up Rumors

Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo have been dating for six years. Back in July, they faced break-up rumors, but Moneybagg Yo shut them down while celebrating Fletcher's 30th birthday.

Captioning another picture of them together, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Damn 6 years wit by so fast and still we got a lifetime to go F*ck all the rumors fake narratives click bait for views we locked in fr in real life! idgaf wat went on before me aint no [ninja emoji]s had u like i got u i stamp it ! i love da way u live life unapologetically the way u hold me down wen im going through sh*t mentally u keep me motivated always letting me kno im dat n***a etc u one of the most genuine beautiful souls i ever met happy birthday my g i love you keep enjoying life u on the 3rd floor Now."

That same month, the two sparked engagement rumors when Fletcher posted a massive ring on her finger after her birthday celebrations. Neither Moneybagg Yo nor Ari Fletcher has confirmed the rumors.

Read More: Ari Fletcher Fans Doubt Her Online Pregnancy "Surprise" Is Real

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Tia Kemp Moneybagg Yo Ari Fletcher Gossip News Gossip Tia Kemp Stuns Fans With Wild Remarks About Moneybagg Yo & Ari Fletcher 2.6K
2025 BET Awards - Arrivals Relationships Moneybagg Yo Clears Up Ari Fletcher Break-Up Rumors After Fans Suspicion Over Her 30th Birthday 7.0K
"The Impact Atlanta" Premiere Relationships Ari Fletcher's Moneybagg Yo Love On Full Display In Birthday Message, Gets New Ring From Rapper 2.9K
2021 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals Pop Culture Ari Fletcher Reveals She Has Complimentary Weed At Her House For Guests, Shouts Out Moneybagg Yo For The Idea 4.9K
Comments 0