Moneybagg Yo Clears Up Ari Fletcher Break-Up Rumors After Fans Suspicion Over Her 30th Birthday

Moneybagg Yo has put breakup rumors to rest with a public birthday tribute to longtime partner Ari Fletcher, reaffirming their relationship and pushing back against internet speculation. On Friday, July 11, the Memphis rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate Fletcher’s 30th birthday and mark six years together.

“Six years went by so fast, and we’ve got a lifetime to go,” he wrote. “Forget the rumors, fake narratives, and clickbait—we’re solid in real life.” He continued by dismissing any concern about Fletcher’s past, adding, “Nobody had you like I got you. I stamp it.”

The message praised Fletcher’s loyalty and emotional support. “I love the way you live life unapologetically,” he added. “You hold me down when I’m going through it.”

He called her one of the “most genuine, beautiful souls” he’s known, ending the post with birthday wishes and a nod to her milestone age: “You’re on the third floor now.”

Moneybagg Yo & Ari Fletcher

The couple, who went public in 2019, have weathered multiple public breakups and reconciliations. In March, Fletcher tweeted that she was “so f***ing single,” a claim Moneybagg swiftly downplayed.

She later said they had quietly married in 2021, though no legal confirmation has followed. Fletcher shares a son with rapper G Herbo, her ex-partner.

While the relationship has sparked headlines, Moneybagg Yo’s latest statement arrives as both he and Fletcher maintain high visibility—him in the hip-hop spotlight, her in the reality TV and influencer sphere. The timing of his post also comes amid renewed public interest in his persona.

Despite appearances, the couple’s dynamic has included moments of turbulence. In September 2022, Fletcher tweeted that she was single, triggering speculation of a breakup.

They soon reconciled, and in 2023, Fletcher claimed during a livestream that they had secretly married in 2021. While Moneybagg did not confirm the marriage, the two continued to appear close.

Another flare-up came in March 2024 when Fletcher again announced she was single. Moneybagg Yo downplayed the remark, and the couple was seen together again within months.