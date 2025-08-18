Tia Kemp Stuns Fans With Wild Remarks About Moneybagg Yo & Ari Fletcher

BY Caroline Fisher 124 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tia Kemp Moneybagg Yo Ari Fletcher Gossip News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: (L-R) Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo attend the BET+ Premiere screening for “The Impact Atlanta” Season 2 at Silverspot Cinema at The Battery Atlanta on October 05, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
During a recent stream, Tia Kemp danced and sang along to Moneybagg Yo's song "Me Vs Me," and made her feelings about the rapper known.

Tia Kemp is certainly no stranger to speaking her mind even when she might be crossing the line. She did just this during a recent livestream, making her feelings for Moneybagg Yo known. In a clip from the stream, captured by Live Bitez, she's seen grooving along to his 2020 Time Served track, "Me Vs Me."

"If I was Ari [Fletcher], I would make him bang me and bang me down to that song," she declared. Clearly, Kemp has no problem wearing her heart on her sleeve. As expected, fans are having a field day with her latest wild remarks. "😂😂😂 man wtf 😂 she hell," one Instagram user writes. "The female Plies," someone else jokes.

Other users are tagging Fletcher in the post, though at the time of writing, she's not publicly addressed it.

Read More: Ari Fletcher Fans Doubt Her Online Pregnancy "Surprise" Is Real

Moneybagg Yo & Ari Fletcher

Her and Moneybagg Yo's relationship still appears to be going strong, however, even though rumors that they went their separate ways began to circulate earlier this summer. The rapper promptly shut these rumors down with a lengthy and heartfelt birthday post for Fletcher in July, letting everyone know that they're still very much an item.

"Damn 6 years went by so fast and still we got a lifetime to go," the post began. "F*ck all the rumors fake narratives click bait for views we locked in fr in real life! idgaf wat went on before me aint no 🥷s had u like i got u i stamp it !"

"I love da way u live life unapologetically the way u hold me down wen im going through sh*t mentally u keep me motivated always letting me kno im dat n***a etc," he continued. "U one of the most genuine beautiful souls i ever met happy birthday my g i love you keep enjoying life u on the 3rd floor Now 😂🖤💕 #30 @therealkylesister."

Read More: Moneybagg Yo Clears Up Ari Fletcher Break-Up Rumors After Fans Suspicion Over Her 30th Birthday

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
2025 BET Awards - Arrivals Relationships Moneybagg Yo Clears Up Ari Fletcher Break-Up Rumors After Fans Suspicion Over Her 30th Birthday 5.3K
"The Impact Atlanta" Premiere Relationships Ari Fletcher's Moneybagg Yo Love On Full Display In Birthday Message, Gets New Ring From Rapper 2.9K
2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Birthday Celebration Relationships Ari Fletcher & Moneybagg Yo Are Happily "Married," She Claims An Hour After Calling Herself Single 7.9K
moneybagg yo ari fletcher Relationships Moneybagg Yo & Ari Fletcher: Relationship Timeline 7.3K
Comments 0