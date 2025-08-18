Tia Kemp is certainly no stranger to speaking her mind even when she might be crossing the line. She did just this during a recent livestream, making her feelings for Moneybagg Yo known. In a clip from the stream, captured by Live Bitez, she's seen grooving along to his 2020 Time Served track, "Me Vs Me."

"If I was Ari [Fletcher], I would make him bang me and bang me down to that song," she declared. Clearly, Kemp has no problem wearing her heart on her sleeve. As expected, fans are having a field day with her latest wild remarks. "😂😂😂 man wtf 😂 she hell," one Instagram user writes. "The female Plies," someone else jokes.

Other users are tagging Fletcher in the post, though at the time of writing, she's not publicly addressed it.

Moneybagg Yo & Ari Fletcher

Her and Moneybagg Yo's relationship still appears to be going strong, however, even though rumors that they went their separate ways began to circulate earlier this summer. The rapper promptly shut these rumors down with a lengthy and heartfelt birthday post for Fletcher in July, letting everyone know that they're still very much an item.

"Damn 6 years went by so fast and still we got a lifetime to go," the post began. "F*ck all the rumors fake narratives click bait for views we locked in fr in real life! idgaf wat went on before me aint no 🥷s had u like i got u i stamp it !"