Ari Fletcher Fans Doubt Her Online Pregnancy "Surprise" Is Real

Ari Fletcher was recently the subject of debunked breakup rumors involving her boo Moneybagg Yo. But she doesn't always respond to gossip drama or speculative interpretations on the Internet. Sometimes, the businesswoman and entrepreneur causes it... Yet that's mostly because fans love to take an inch and run a mile.

She recently posted a social media video caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram in which she's strolling through the street and shows off her belly after a meal. "Surprise, I'm pregnant," Ari Fletcher remarked online with a deadpan expression. Fans in the comments section of the IG post below claim this was a joke taken out of context, since the clip doesn't include an alleged comment about feeling bloated, which prompted the supposed joke.

We will see if she explains this eventually or if this is just one of those innocent jokes we never get answers for. For now, it's looking like just a cheeky innocuous moment that fans and media outlets are taking a bit too far online.

Will this mirror a legit pregnancy reveal at some point? We doubt it. After all, someone as successful and open as Fletcher might have more to say, or she might understandably want to keep that personal.

Read More: Cardi B Seemingly Accuses Offset Of Sleeping With Ari Fletcher In Leaked DMs

Ari Fletcher Relationship

But Ari Fletcher's other real-life updates are out there for her supporters to break down. For example, G Herbo recently reflected on her calling her coparent a bad father.

"She don't mean it at all," he said on For The Fellas. "It's no way that you really feel like I'm a bad father. I'm too active in my kids' lives. I feel like she was just probably frustrated. She said that kind of to get under my skin for real. 'Cause she felt a way. When that happened, that was my son's graduation. He graduated from preschool. But that was also my daughter's first birthday. So I had to be both places. I was in two places at once."

Meanwhile, Ari Fletcher's friendship tea is also still alive and well. She and Toosii recently addressed the rumor that he was with Arrogant Tae, and it was a doozy.