Toosii addresses hip hop's issues with homophobia while discussing rumors about him on Ari Fletcher's cooking show, Dinner With The Don.

The "Favorite Song" hitmaker landed on the topic after being asked the craziest rumor he's heard about himself. While the rap star has been in a public relationship with longtime girlfriend Samaria Davis, rumors on social media alleged he was involved with celebrity hairstylist Arrogant Tae. Toosii denied the rumors by clarifying their association through the rapper's mom.

“I said man Tae, do my momma hair. I’m going to pay you to do my mom hair. Next thing you know, they said we talk,” Toosii explained to Ari Fletcher.

The response led to Toosii addressing the culture's issues with homophobia. “It’s a messed up spot to be in, cause as a man.. you can’t really speak on it. But, then you can’t not speak on it, cause then its like, ‘okay what the f*** going on.’ So, I use to catch myself going back and forth with people 24/7,” he said.

Toosii Arrogant Tae

Fans had a field day over Toosii's latest comments across social media. The comments rolled in under a repost by LiveBitez, where followers either co-signed the chatter or claimed they'd never heard of it until now.

Some users recalled the gossip like it was yesterday, chiming in with laughing emojis and vague memories of old blog posts. “I remember this too,” wrote @ms.chinachyna, while @ceeceealwaysreal added, “This definitely was a rumor. I can’t remember which blog posted about it. But people definitely were harassing him about it.”

Others came strictly for the comedy. @ms_berry_5 wrote, “When she hit that dance on the wall I fell out,” referencing a viral moment from the interview. But not everyone was sold on Toosii’s version of events. @bombdotttcom kept it blunt: “Ion know, I still don’t believe him.”

A few folks seemed blindsided by the entire conversation. “I’ve never heard that until today,” posted @therealmonaeb, while @chey.nashey questioned the need to bring it up at all: “Never ever heard that. Why would he feel the need to address that huh.”

Others weren’t as charitable, hinting that the rumors went deeper than what was shared on the podcast. “Lol yep he ain’t lying, they say he the DL King and not just with Tae,” wrote @annielafaye, with @theeporcelaint adding, “May not be Tae but….”