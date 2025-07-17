Toosii is making headlines this week after unveiling a dramatic grooming change that quickly stirred reactions across social media.

On Monday, The Shade Room reported that the Syracuse native posted a selfie to Instagram with the caption “trying something new,” revealing a clean-shaven face and a lone mustache. The subtle shift in appearance sparked a wave of commentary from fans and followers, many of whom initially failed to recognize the artist.

Shortly after the reveal, Toosii leaned into the moment with a series of playful videos. In one, he compared himself to a small-town police officer.

In another, the “Favorite Song” hitmaker adopted a Tennessee accent and spoofed a scene from Toy Story. The comedic skits added to the buzz, prompting further conversation and a stream of user reactions on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

The public response ranged from amused to divided. Some praised the new look, calling it “adorable” and saying it made him appear more youthful.

Others offered tongue-in-cheek comparisons, joking that he resembled a Nintendo character, a guitar-playing uncle, or even a budget version of influencer Duke Dennis. “Didn’t recognize him,” one fan wrote, while another added, “It’s giving ‘Mario Kart DLC.’”

Despite the chatter, Toosii appeared unfazed. “I look like a mature dad,” he joked, fully embracing the transformation.

The comment echoed recent developments in his personal life. Last month, the rapper and his longtime partner Samaria welcomed their second child, a daughter. In a heartfelt Father’s Day message, he announced the birth and expressed pride in being both a girl and boy dad.

The facial hair switch arrives during a transitional phase in Toosii’s career. After taking time away from the spotlight to focus on fatherhood, he’s hinted at an impending return to music. Though he hasn’t confirmed a release date, his presence online—and now, his evolving image—suggests a strategic reintroduction.

Whether the mustache remains or fades, Toosii’s shift reflects more than personal taste. It signals a deliberate rebranding effort as he navigates the next stage of his journey. Known for blending emotional vulnerability with Southern swagger, the rapper now appears ready to bring that same blend of authenticity and humor into his public persona.