Toosii Follows Up On His New Look With A Sonic Switch Up On "Even Then"
Toosii has always been known for his vocal chops and he's letting the shine on his surprising new track, "Even Then."
By
Zachary Horvath
9 hrs ago
205 Views
Music
Toosii Reveals New Look Ahead Of The Release Of New Song “Even Then,” Fans React
Toosii is best known for his chart-topping hit song, “Favorite Song.” He spent most of 2024 touring with rap superstar Rod Wave.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
July 17, 2025
934 Views